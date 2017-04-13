West Bengal: 8-yr-old boy stabbed to death by ‘mentally ill’ aunt, cops arrest accused

AN EIGHT-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his “mentally ill” aunt in Port area of Kolkata in the wee hours of Wednesday. The accused Joshna Bibi has been arrested. The victim Abdul Rakid Molla, a Class II student of JD School, was killed when he was sleeping in his bedroom of his house on Panchpara Road under Rajabagan Police station area, police said.

“Victim’s father Abdul Malik Molla filed a complaint at the local police station. We have arrested Joshna Bibi. Investigation is on,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg.

Police sources said Joshna Bibi is mentally unfit and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baruipur. She is married and has been staying at her parents’ house for the last few months.

A police official said Abdul usually sleeps with his mother, but on Tuesday he slept with his aunt as his mother is admitted to a hospital.

Around 2 am on Wednesday, Abdul’s father heard someone screaming and he rushed to his son’s room. He found the door locked from inside. When other family members broke open the door, they found Abdul lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to state-run SSKM hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Eyewitnesses said that Joshna was sitting on the floor with the weapon with which she stabbed her own nephew.

