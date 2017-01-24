West Bengal: 50-year-old woman dies in blaze, husband suffers 90 per cent burns

A 50-year-old woman died after allegedly setting herself ablaze at her home in Dum Dum, leading to a fire that engulfed the entire ground floor. Her husband also suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, police said on Monday. Prima facie, police suspect that Pratima Kundu, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, had set herself ablaze in her bedroom early Monday morning. Her husband, Tapan Kundu (59) was caught in the fire, and was later hospitalised in critical condition, an officer said. No conclusion has been reached, and an investigation is on, he added. “We haven’t come to any conclusion yet, as to whether it was a suicide case or an accident or anything else,” said the officer.

“My mother-in-law was a Parkinson’s patient. She was in pain, and my father-in-law used to take care of her. We never thought it would end like this,” son-in-law Subir Choudhury told The Indian Express.

The family’s two-story house in Dum Dum is divided into three parts, with Pratima and Tapan staying in the ground floor. On Monday, at around 7 am, one of the family members heard cries for help. The entire ground floor was full of smoke, and by the time the family rushed there, Pratima Kundu had reportedly lost consciousness while Tapan was severely injured.

Two fire engines were pressed into service, and police officers rushed to the spot. “Both of them were rushed to R G Kar Medical College. While Pratima was declared brought dead, her husband is still in the hospital, and is in very critical condition,” said the officer.