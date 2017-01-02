West Bengal: 35-yr-old woman gangraped at gunpoint in Burdwan

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and survived a murder attempt at Jamuria in Burdwan district early on Saturday. The police said she was admitted in an unconscious state at the district hospital on Saturday.

A police team, led by Barun Badiya ACP Asansol-Durgapur, was at the spot where the woman was attacked. Officers said the victim lived with her mother and her four children. “On Saturday morning, she came out of her house and some criminals, at gunpoint, pushed her towards a bush and gangraped her. They tried to kill her by smashing her head and left,” said a senior police officer.

Locals found the bleeding victim lying unconscious and immediately informed the authorities, after which was rushed to the hospital, said police, adding that a case has been filed and investigations are ongoing.