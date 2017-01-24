West Bengal: 25 arrested, police warn of strict action against rumour-mongers

THE POLICE on Monday warned of severe action against those who indulge in rumour mongering over social media. This comes days after an elderly man was killed on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Burdwan. DGP Surajit Kar Purakayastha said the police had information that some people were spreading rumours on social media that people wearing black masks had sneaked from across the border “with the intention of staging robbery, molesting women or for child lifting”.

“These rumours are absolutely false. We have already arrested 25 people for spreading such rumours. These are being spread with the intention of creating tension in rural and border areas. We appeal to the people not to pay heed to such rumours,” he added. “Police is keeping a note of this, strict action will be taken against such mongers,” said the DGP.

On January 21, a 60-year-old man from Nadia was killed and four others injured when a group of people thrashed them at Baruipara area of Burdwan’s Kalna town last week, suspecting them to be child-lifters. This led to violence in the area.

Moreover, on Saturday, an NRI and her physically challenged daughter were dragged out of their car and beaten up in Hooghly on the suspicion of being child lifters.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the police detained a youth from North-24 Parganas district for allegedly spreading rumours through WhatsApp and other social networking sites.

Officers said Sajal Mondal (17) was picked up by the police from his house which is in the Kalabari area of Ashoknagar. “Several messages were found in his mobile phones, which said ‘Maoist has entered our village… Beware girls, keep your kids safe’… The boy claimed he had sent the messages for fun,” said an officer. Officials have recovered one cellphone from his possession.