West Bengal: 165 buses added to fleet, 260 more soon, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee outside Nabanna on Tuesday. Subham Dutta

In a bid to improve the state public transport system, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday flagged off 165 new buses. Mamata also inaugurated 177 fire tenders at the same programme, held outside the state secretariat Nabanna. The 165 buses will ply on 77 different routes including Nabanna to Baruipur, Kulpi to Kolkata, Jharkhali to BBD Bag via Canning, Ballykhal to Botanical Garden and Joynagar to Mograhat.

This includes routes in north Bengal, such as Berhampore to Dhupguri and Cooch Behar to Haldibari. Bus services connecting tourist spots including Bishnupur, Gadiara and Tarapith and Arambagh were flagged off as well. The chief minister also said 260 more buses will be inaugurated later.

“There has been a huge improvement in transport services in the state in the last six years. We have distributed about 18,000 vehicles to people under Gatidhara scheme. Today, we have flagged off 165 new buses. Later, 260 more buses will be inaugurated. Total Rs 40 crore has been spent on the 165 buses, and Rs 70 crore will be spent to bring 260 more,” she said.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sovan Chatterjee and state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari were present at the event.

