West Bengal: 14-yr-old girl ‘thrashed’ for speaking out against child marriage in Malda

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up until she fell unconscious for raising her voice against child marriage in Malda district on Wednesday. Beauty Khatun, a Class VIII student of Nibedita Girls’ High School, was allegedly assaulted after a “kangaroo court” decided that she should be “punished” so that she “never raises her voice again”. A team of district child welfare department officials visited her home on Thursday, while police said no complaint had been filed so far.

Watch what else is in the news

Beauty was attending a wedding reception with her parents in English Bazaar area on Tuesday, when she allegedly raised doubts that the bride was a minor. “When we saw the girl, we suspected that she was a minor, while the groom must have been over 27 years of age. My daughter is a little bold and hence raised her voice and warned everyone that the marriage wasn’t legal. I was asked to step out of the function. When I objected, they pushed me out of the marriage hall,” said Maqbool Sheikh, Beauty’s father.

Sources said that the bride, a resident of Buniyadpur in South Dinazpur area, had got married to a youth from Nadabpara village last week.

On Wednesday, Beauty was summoned by the village heads as they were allegedly not happy about her behaviour at the wedding. According to the Beauty’s family, a “kangaroo court” was set up in the presence of around 36 people. She was then allegedly slapped multiple times and beaten up till she fainted, claimed her family.

“She was admitted to Malda Medical College and discharged after a day, but her condition worsened today, so she had to be admitted again,” said Maqbool, a vegetable vendor, on Thursday, adding that he was worried about the safety of his family.

Despite repeated efforts, village head Panchu Sheikh could not be reached for comment.