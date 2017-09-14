West Bengal: 14 live bombs recovered from shop in Howrah district

Fourteen live bombs were on Thursday recovered from a shop in Howrah district, where a man was injured in an explosion yesterday, police said. Bomb squad personnel, during the search in the shop this morning, found the explosives, a police officer said.

Komer Ali, the shop owner, who was injured in the explosion, has been admitted to Uluberia hospital with severe burn injuries, the officer said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, he said, adding, police has not been able to interrogate Ali as he is in hospital. The explosion happened at the Teen Kapati Pool under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station yesterday evening when Ali was closing the shop, the officer said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App