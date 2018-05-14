West Bengal: 12 killed in lightning strikes across state

A water-logged street in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: Partha Paul) A water-logged street in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

At least 12 people, including four children, were killed and over 15 injured in different districts of West Bengal after lightning struck them amid heavy rains on Sunday, an official of the state disaster management department said.

Five deaths were reported from Howrah district’s Uluberia sub-division, while there were two deaths each in Paschim Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, and one in Murshidabad district, he said.

According to Murshidabad district police, Shankar Mondal (50) was working at a field in Jalangi area of the district, when he was killed in a lightning strike.

In Howrah district, among the five dead, four children, aged between 8 and 12 years, were in a field collecting mangoes during a thunderstorm when lightning hit them in Bordanga under Uluberia police station, a police officer said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government will provide all assistance to those affected.

“We have received reports of some deaths and destruction of property in today’s storm from several districts. Such deaths are very unfortunate. Our government will stand by the affected families and the government will do the needful to help them reconstruct their properties. There is a relaxation in the law if disaster strikes and any assistance from the government in this regard, and at this time, will not result in model code of conduct violation,” she added. ENS & PTI

