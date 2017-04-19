West Bengal: 11-year-old girl kills self over quarrel with friend

An 11-YEAR-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in south Kolkata Monday night.

Shrestha Dey, a Class VI student of Jodhpur Girls School, took the extreme step when she was alone at her residence on in Parnashree area.

According to a suicide note recovered from the room, the girl hung herself following a quarrel with a friend at school over tiffin on Monday, police said.

The deceased’s mother, Mohua Dey, said that Shrestha had gone to school on Monday like any other day.

Mohua and her elder daughter had gone to a nearby market around 8 pm and when they returned around 9.15 pm, they found Shrestha hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta, police said.

The body was taken to Vidyasagar Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the body was found on the first floor of the house and added that the main gate was locked from outside.

Police officials said that a postmortem is being conducted to ascertain the actual cause of the death. A suicide case has been registered at Parnashree police station, police said.

