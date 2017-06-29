Women, held for ‘assaulting’ policemen, allege they were molested by cops

Two women, arrested for “physically assaulting on-duty officers”, have countered allegations against them by accusing officers of harassment and molestation at South Port police station. Ipsita Sengupta and Titash Bandopadhyay were held along with Tapas Nandi, a businessman, for allegedly physically assaulting police officers at Princep Ghat on May 28 night. Of them, Bandopadhyay got bail on June 5, Nandi on June 6 and Sengupta on June 7.

“On the intervening night of May 28 and 29, we headed from Asansol towards Jadavpur area. We took Maa flyover, and then a call from nature compelled us to move the car to Princep Ghat area. We reached around 1 am and found the public toilet locked. When asked for keys, the on-duty constable refused, saying it was a KMC toilet and the keys were not with him. When we kept insisting, he said we could do it in the open. He was abusive in his language. However, he contacted the KMC and the toilet was opened. While leaving, we saw a few more police officers who started targeting us unnecessarily. They spoke badly about our attire and questioned why were out till so late. We responded rudely as it was none of their business. We also threatened to lodge a complaint against them. It is then that they told us they will arrest us in a narcotics case if we didn’t leave the place,” alleged Ipsita.

The women said they went to South Port police station to lodge a complaint, where police detained them till 7 am the next day instead of registering an FIR.

“We were not drunk, yet they arrested us next morning, saying we were in a drunken state and had physically assaulted an officer,” Bandyopadhyay alleged.

The women further claimed that police did not take blood samples from them for alcohol test, and instead took them to a doctor at SSKM Hospital, who falsely issued a certificate saying the two had consumed alcohol.

After being released on bail, Sengupta and Bandopadhyay registered a counter complaint against South Port police at Watgunge police station.

When contacted, a senior South Port police officer said: “Yes, we have filed an FIR, we will probe the allegations. As far as the incident of that night is concerned, we have enough evidence. The girls were arrested under the appropriate sections. We have evidence to prove how they behaved with police officers that night.”

