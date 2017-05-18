We’re still looking forward to Mamata’s visit to China, says Chinese Consul General

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

CONSUL GENERAL of the People’s Republic of China in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu on Wednesday said they are still looking forward to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to China. “We are still working on it. It was proposed and she was invited. It was not finalised so we still look forward to her visit to China in coming months and if not this year then next year,” Zhanwu said.

Mamata is scheduled to visit China next month. However, there were reports that Ministry of External Affairs had opposed it and the visit was postponed. Meanwhile, Zhanwu said that India and Pakistan should resolve its dispute over Kashmir and it was irrelevant to link One Belt One Road (OBOR) with it.

“The China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor (CPEC) project is between China and Pakistan. As far as India and Pakistan dispute is concerned, we suggest them to overcome it with dialogues. CPEC is between Islamabad and Beijing and we suggest India to not drag Kashmir into it,” Zhanwu said in a series of tweets.

Later at a news conference held at a hotel in Kolkata, he said, “We have noted the stand taken by some officials from India. We have made it very clear that the CPEC does not affect China’s position on Kashmir. On the question of Kashmir, China’s position has been consistent and clear. There is a dispute between India and Pakistan and it is up to India and Pakistan to settle this dispute through negotiations.”

Asked to comment on whether the CPEC would continue in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir despite Indian’s reservations, Zhanwu said, “CPEC is a project between China and Pakistan. The work has started. We encourage India and Pakistan to settle this dispute peacefully and through dialogues.”

The Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing was attended by leaders of 29 countries as India boycotted the summit over concerns of territorial integrity. Besides the issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity that have been its consistent objections, India has also expressed strong reservations over the CPEC that passes through Gilgit-Baltistan, an area integral to India under Pakistani occupation.

Responding to queries on whether there was any effort on behalf of China to bring India into this forum, he said, “We would welcome India to participate in this initiative. Both China and India are developing countries and there is a lot we can do. We have differences….We should look beyond the differences and strengthen our cooperation, including cooperation in initiative such as BRF.”

