Went to open party office in Nadia, TMC disrupted event: Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday said the Trinamool Congress is destroying democracy in the state by not allowing the Opposition to exercise their rights. Roy said he went to Mamudpur in Nadia on Sunday morning to inaugurate a party office, but faced protests from a section of TMC workers. He alleged that local TMC workers organised an event near the BJP party office and turned their loudspeakers to full volume in a bid to disrupt the inauguration.

“This can happen here. Those who are stifling the democratic voice of the Opposition in Bengal, and are frightened to listen to it, are indulging in such activities. They are scared of the democratic system. We cannot expect anything better from those who destroy democracy despite taking the oath to protect it,” Roy told reporters.

BJP workers alleged that the entire incident took place in the presence of police officers, who were mute spectators. Meanwhile, BJP leader and Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said local party workers blocked his car when he refused to inaugurate a BJP party office at Garulia in North 24 Parganas. Sinha, who was in the area to oversee the party’s organisational activities, said he refused as he was not aware of the event.

“I had no prior knowledge about it. I came to know about the inauguration right now,” he said. The protest allegedly continued for few minutes, after which police intervened and allowed the minister to leave.

