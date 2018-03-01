Week after breach in Mamata Banerjee’s security: IPS officer transferred

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

An IPS officer has been transferred in connection to the breach in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s security during a public meeting in North Dinajpur district last week, government sources said. Sub-Divisional police officer (SDPO) Kunwar Bhusan Singh has been transferred to Jhargram on Tuesday and he will be joining as Additional Superintendent of Police (operations).

As per sources, Singh was in charge of traffic management during Mamata’s visit to Hemtabad where the incident took place on February 22. While the state describes it as a ‘routine transfer’, sources said it was the result of the incident that raised questions on the security of the chief minister.

In December last year, Singh was transferred to Raigunj. But before he could take charge as the ASP there, he was transferred to Jhargram after the security breach.

Two senior police officers have already been showcaused and as many constables taken off duty in connection to the incident. The government showcaused one officer in the rank of deputy superintendent of police and an inspector who were in charge of the security at the D-zone set up for Z-category VIPs in front of the dais. The showcause notice was slapped on the two police officers after initial probe into the matter revealed their negligence.

A teenaged girl had breached the chief minister’s security and climbed up the stage where Mamata, who has Z+ security, was addressing a public meeting. The girl Rabia Khatoon tried to touch Mamata’s feet. Her sister, Amera, too, tried to climb up the stage, but was immediately stopped by the chief minister’s security guards. Rabia had said that she had climbed up the stage to seek justice for her father, Sheikh Mafizuddin, who was killed in 2015 in a land dispute. Police had questioned the two sisters, who were taken to the Raiganj Super Speciality Hospital soon after the incident.

Following the breach, there was a massive overhaul of the CM’s security. From increasing the number of security personnel, placing female commandos near the CM, to installing steel barriers during rallies, the state secretariat left no room for error. On Tuesday, even MLAs, TMC leaders and district officials had to go through extensive checking before attending an administrative meeting with the chief minister at Barasat in North 24 Parganas.

