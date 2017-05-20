Wannacry ransomware: Govt claims ‘zero impact’ to its networks in ongoing global attack

Claiming the ongoing WannaCry global ransomware attack has had “zero impact” on its networks, the state government on Friday announced the formation of a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CSCE) as well as a state Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to fight cyber attacks.

According to government sources, The National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre had issued detailed threat reports which were shared by NIC. “The state government and our IT and Electronics department ensured due protection was taken,” read a statement issued by the state government.

“Effective steps have been taken, which have led to the preemption of the ongoing cyber attacks, and there has been zero impact on the state government’s network,” said Gupta. Nodal officers of all departments were reportedly sensitised about the ongoing attack. A high-level meeting had been held in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal and cybersecurity experts on Thursday. A detailed discussion on fighting cyber attacks was carried out in the workshop, which was chaired by Dr Krishna Gupta, Principal Secretary of the IT and Electronics department.

Around two days ago, anti-virus software maker Quick Heal Technologies had said Kolkata was one of the worst affected cities by WannaCry ransomware, placing it among the top five states with maximum detections of the attack.

Over the last few days, the ransomware attack affected numerous computers in the state, including those installed at around 35 customer care centres of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) in areas such as South Dinajpur, East Midnapore,West Midnapore and Birbhum.

