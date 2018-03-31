Waiting to see how TMC turns rural polls into farce: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Chowdhury on Friday expressed apprehension that the Trinamool Congress would turn the upcoming rural polls into a farce where people will not be able to cast their vote.

“Announcing an election is not everything. The polls will have to be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The TMC ministers and leaders are saying that they will win the rural polls uncontested which means they are asking their workers to prevent Opposition parties from filing their nomination papers. Even if Opposition leaders win the election, the TMC would buy him through money and intimidation. So we are waiting to see how this election will be turned into a farce by the ruling party,” Chowdhury said.

“We want to see people exercising their franchise. But if TMC thinks it will make the election undemocratic, then people will not be able to cast their votes. The state election commission will have to ensure a violence-free election. But we don’t think the commission has the mindset to do it,” the Congress MP added.

On Thursday, the State Election Commission (WBSEC) had held an all-party meeting. On Saturday, the commission is likely to announce the panchayat poll dates.

Meanwhile, on creating an anti-BJP front, PTI reported Chowdhury as saying such a front “can succeed only under party president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership”.

He took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s proposal of putting up a “one-to-one” fight against the BJP and said the Congress did not need any advice from her. Chowdhury claimed Mamata is trying to project herself as a pan-India leader, said PTI.

“She is advising the Congress on what to do and what not to.. Who has appointed her as an adviser to the Congress? If you are serious about fighting the communal forces, you have to fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

