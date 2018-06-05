Visva-Bharati executive council member challenges acting V-C’s term extension

Acting V-C Sabujkoli Sen (File photo) Acting V-C Sabujkoli Sen (File photo)

A member of Visva-Bharati University’s executive council (EC) has challenged officiating vice-chancellor (VC) Sabujkoli Sen’s extension alleging the council’s forged resolution was sent for it to the Centre.

Sushovon Banerjee, the president’s nominee on the panel, said he chaired the EC’s meeting on February 17. Sen’s extension and who would succeed her was to be discussed as part of “agenda number two” at the meeting.

Banerjee accused Sen of forging minutes of the “agenda number two”. He said it is “full of lies”. Banerjee said Sen approved the minutes along with the finance officer and the registrar. He said Sen should not have signed the minutes since the “agenda” pertained to her. Moreover, none of the EC members signed that document.

“This is for the first time that I see that the minutes of the highest decision-making body of the university had been shamelessly forged and circulated,’’ Banerjee wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10.

Banerjee said they were not shown what the university’s registrar had sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). “EC is highest decision-making body and MHRD cannot take a decision which it has not recommended.”

Banerjee said they later requested acting registrar Sri Saugata Chattopadhyay to rewrite the minutes and resolution. “But he did not pay any attention to our request. On the contrary, they misguided the officials of MHRD on the matter of officiating VC.”

The EC members later redrafted the minutes and claimed to have sent them to the Centre. A copy of the minutes is with The Indian Express.

In his letters to Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on May 7, Banerjee said the EC had passed a resolution saying the next senior most professor should become the officiating V-C and directed Sen to hand over the charge.

Sen insisted she was continuing as per the Centre’s directive. “If my continuation is invalid, how come the prime minister came for the convocation?” Sen said she walked out of the EC meeting on February 7, since the matter of her extension was to be discussed. “There was some difference of opinion, which was forwarded to the MHRD, which took legal opinion and ordered my continuation.”

Sen said they discussed the matter with MHRD officials in Delhi. “They said the university cannot remain headless.”

EC members say Sen became the officiating V-C as the senior most director, according to (Visva-Bharati University Act)’s statute 3(6). The term of her directorship expired on February 24.

The members say her tenure as the officiating VC should have ended then.

“On the expiry of the five-year tenure of the directorship of professor Sabujkoli Sen on 24.2.18, professor Sen should have handed over the charge of the Officiating Vice-Chancellor to the senior most principal who is also the member of the executive council in terms of the provision made in the Act and Statutes 3(6) of Visva-Bharati. But prof Sabujloki Sen has not handed over the charge and is continuing… (as) officiating Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati without any statutory authority by violating Act and Statues of VB,’’ said the letter to Modi.

EC members said Sen called an executive council meeting on February 17 for the extension of her directorship seven days before it was to end. The letter said there is no provision for the extension of directorship.

On March 5, MHRD deputy secretary Surat Singh emailed the university’s registrar directing “appropriate action” for Sen’s continuation as officiating VC until further orders.

An MHRD letter said it had taken legal opinion on the matter. “Arrangement as provided in statute 3 (6) of the Statutes of Visva Bharati Act are meant to serve the purpose that office of VC (if it gets vacated due to reasons as provided) the institution may not remain headless in any contingency, however it cannot been seen an an opportunity for all the offices to assume the charge of V-C one by one,’’ it said quoting the opinion. “The provisions are for alternate arrangements and not for making available opportunities to act as V-C.”

It said the V-C’s post has been vacant since February 16, 2016 and Sen has been officiating since February 3, 2018. “…she is retiring on … 31.8.2020. In that situation, there appears to be no objection in her continuation as officiating V-C till V-C assumes office.”

