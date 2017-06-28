Vistaraks: Already reached out to 50,000 out of 77,000 booths, says BJP

After receiving an extension to complete its ‘Vistarak Yojna’ (expansion plan), the state BJP unit is working on war footing to reach out to every booth in the state. According to BJP leaders, the party has so far reached over 50,000 of 77,000 booths in the state. “We have reached more than 50,000 booths, and our workers are working hard to reach out to the rest. The extension was given because we could not reach out to all the booths in the scheduled time. That is because our workers were busy organising ‘Modi Fest’ in several places, and some workers were prevented by Trinamool Congress workers from reaching out,” state BJP secretary Sayantan Basu told The Indian Express.

The ‘Vistarak Yojna’ was kicked off in the state on June 7, and was scheduled to end on June 22. However, with the party having failed to reach its target, the central leadership decided to extend it till June 30.

BJP national president Amit Shah had sought a report on Vistarak Yojna from the state BJP unit, and a three-member team comprising BJP leaders Subrata Chatterjee, Dipanjan Guha and Subhas Sarkar had gone to Delhi on June 19 to submit it. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh and BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha went to Delhi on Tuesday to submit another report on Vistarak Yojna, as well as a separate report on the situation in the Darjeeling hills.

“After receiving the report, the central leadership gave us an extension to complete the expansion plan. Now we have to reach out to the rest of the booths by June 30,” Sarkar said.

However, party sources said the BJP did not have the organisational strength to reach out to all 77,000 booths, and will not be able to meet the deadline.

“Reaching out to every booth in such a short time is not possible. It would have been possible if the party had a strong organisation in every district. With just three days left to complete the task, our workers are working on war footing to meet the deadline,” a senior party leader said.

