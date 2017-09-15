Video: TMC minister Rabindranath Ghosh threatens to slap Cooch Behar bank staff

Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh (Source: ANI ) Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh (Source: ANI )

Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh threatened a bank employee in Cooch Behar, West Bengal on Friday, after people complained of inconvenience.

In a video uploaded by news agency ANI, the minister yells at the bank employee. He is seen arguing with the bank employee about the inconvenience the customers had been subjected to. The argument escalates and the MLA threatens to slap the staff.

#WATCH Cooch Behar: WB Minister Rabindranath Ghosh shouts at bank employee, says ‘thappad padega’ after people complained of inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/mc6xY3EbDt — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

