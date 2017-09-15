Video: TMC minister Rabindranath Ghosh threatens to slap Cooch Behar bank staff

Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh threatened a bank employee in Cooch Behar, West Bengal on Friday, after people complained of inconvenience.
In a video uploaded by news agency ANI, the minister yells at the bank employee. He is seen arguing with the bank employee about the inconvenience the customers had been subjected to. The argument escalates and the MLA threatens to slap the staff.
#WATCH Cooch Behar: WB Minister Rabindranath Ghosh shouts at bank employee, says ‘thappad padega’ after people complained of inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/mc6xY3EbDt
— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:58 pmTrickster Moron Congress (TMC) is famous for such 'works' ..nothing new..!!Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:32 pmwhich bank? Not a good bank. Must be national bank - where politicians rule - as if bapka roperty.Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:19 pmThe truth is that this Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh is one of the most corrupt who has amassed wealth using scams/corruptions and now threatening a bank employee in Cooch Behar, West Bengal on Friday and demanding money. The misguided Bangal youth along with millions of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim Junk keep voting for these corrupt politicians for their self interests. Are millions of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim junk are like poisonous snakes who could bite back at the misguided Bengalis??????? A definite YES and the recent atrocities committed by these Bangladeshi Muslim Junk of killing many peaceful Hindus is the best example.Reply
- Sep 15, 2017 at 8:29 pmcouldn't say it bettr.Reply