Only in Express
  • Video: TMC minister Rabindranath Ghosh threatens to slap Cooch Behar bank staff

Video: TMC minister Rabindranath Ghosh threatens to slap Cooch Behar bank staff

In a video uploaded by news agency ANI, the minister yells at the bank employee. He is seen arguing with the bank employee about the inconvenience the customers had been subjected to. The argument escalates and the MLA threatens to slap the staff.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Updated: September 15, 2017 7:54 pm
TMC, tmc minister, Rabindranath Ghosh, Cooch Behar bank staff, india news, indian express news Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh (Source: ANI )
Related News

Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh threatened a bank employee in Cooch Behar, West Bengal on Friday, after people complained of inconvenience.

In a video uploaded by news agency ANI, the minister yells at the bank employee. He is seen arguing with the bank employee about the inconvenience the customers had been subjected to. The argument escalates and the MLA threatens to slap the staff.

 

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Y
    yash sehgal
    Sep 15, 2017 at 8:58 pm
    Trickster Moron Congress (TMC) is famous for such 'works' ..nothing new..!!
    (1)(0)
    Reply
    1. S
      Shyamal Ganguly
      Sep 15, 2017 at 8:32 pm
      which bank? Not a good bank. Must be national bank - where politicians rule - as if bapka roperty.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. G
        George Cruz
        Sep 15, 2017 at 8:19 pm
        The truth is that this Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh is one of the most corrupt who has amassed wealth using scams/corruptions and now threatening a bank employee in Cooch Behar, West Bengal on Friday and demanding money. The misguided Bangal youth along with millions of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim Junk keep voting for these corrupt politicians for their self interests. Are millions of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim junk are like poisonous snakes who could bite back at the misguided Bengalis??????? A definite YES and the recent atrocities committed by these Bangladeshi Muslim Junk of killing many peaceful Hindus is the best example.
        (1)(0)
        Reply
        1. S
          Shyamal Ganguly
          Sep 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm
          couldn't say it bettr.
          (0)(0)
          Reply
        Most Read
        Best of Express
        Buzzing Now
        Top News
        Sep 15: Latest News