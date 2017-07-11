VHP to hold ‘sant sammelan’ in Kolkata

The VHP has alleged that Hindu social and religious organisations were being targeted in the state. (File) The VHP has alleged that Hindu social and religious organisations were being targeted in the state. (File)

THE VISHWA Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a ‘sant sammelan’ in Kolkata on July 13 to discuss communal clashes in West Bengal. Representatives of maths, temples, RSS, Arya Samaj, Hindu outfits, Sikhs, Jains apart from VHP functionaries have been invited for the meet, which is scheduled to be held at Mahajati Sadan.

“The situation in West Bengal is getting worse. Hindus are being insulted and attacked in the state. Muslim appeasement by the state government has led to this. It is time that we highlight the atrocities committed on Hindus to all in the Samaj and reach out to the people. We will not let West Bengal become either Kashmir or merge with Bangladesh,” said VHP organisational secretary Sachindranath Sinha.

“It will be a mega sammelan, also to be attended by representatives of organisations that represent castes and sects. Social organisations like RSS and Hindu Jagran Manch will also be present,” he added. The VHP had earlier announced a national agitation over “oppression of Hindus in West Bengal’’, following the Bashirhat riots. A resolution passed at a VHP state committee meeting in Ranigunj from July 7 to 9 said that the organisation will reach out to residents of villages especially those affected by communal tension.

The VHP has alleged that Hindu social and religious organisations were being targeted in the state. “Last evening, RSS pracharaks were attacked and abducted. When we held our state committee meeting, some people lodged complaint with police and tried to stop our meet,” said Bengal VHP spokesman Sourish Mukherjee. The BJP has demanded president’s rule in the state and criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to control law and order.

The RSS had sent a delegation to meet Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi while accusing the government of failing to protect Hindu life and property. Mamata has alleged that there is a conspiracy to create communal tension in the state and destabilise it.

