Kolkata: At least four buses torched, stones pelted after death of two youths in Chingrighata

Following the death of two youths in a road accident on Saturday morning, tensions prevailed at Chingrighata area in Kolkata after agitated crowds torched at least four buses. According to police sources, vehicles have been torched by angry mob after a speeding bus, which was heading towards Salt Lake, mowed down two students who were riding bicycles at 11.15 am in the morning. The students, reportedly, died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Biswajit Bhuiyan and Sanjoy Banu. It is reported that the bus suddenly tried to take a u-turn, and in the process, mowed down the two students. The traffic movement on EM Bypass has been affected by the incident. Also, Garia to Ultadanga route has been blocked.

Police forces from Lalbazar, police headquarters and Bidhannagar Commissionerate have been deployed at the affected area. (Photo: ANI)

As the news of the accident spread, people rushed to the spot. Locals gathered in huge numbers from nearby areas like Shantinagar and Sukantapally and set buses on fire. Protesters also pelted stones targeting police which resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Police forces from Lalbazar, police headquarters and Bidhannagar Commissionerate have been deployed at the affected area. TMC MLA Sujit Bose also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.”I have met the two victim family and have assured all help from Government. I also spoke to locals and their allegation. Police is trying to restore peace. All senior officials are here on spot,” he said.

