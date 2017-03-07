US killings: Mamata Bannerjee asks Sushma Swaraj to ‘take up matter at highest level’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday requested the Centre to take up the issue of recent attacks on Indians in the US at the highest level, to ensure such incidents are not repeated. “Today I have addressed a letter to Sushma Swaraj ji, Union Minister of External Affairs, on the recent incidents of attacks and unfortunate deaths of young Indians in the United States,” she said in a statement published on Facebook. “It is indeed a matter of great concern, and my heart goes out to share the suffering that have come upon their family members,” the chief minister said. Mamata said the recent attacks have created panic among the family members of a large number of Indians staying in the US for various reasons.

“Since the number of Indians studying, working, living in the US is very large, such incidents are causing a situation of panic amongst their family members living in India,” she said.

“I have requested the Union minister to kindly see that the matter is taken up at the highest level, so that these type of incidents do not recur and Indians living in the US feel safe, secure and worry-free,” she added.

Meanwhile, TMC MLAs staged a protest on state Assembly premises against these attacks, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence.

“Why is the Prime Minister keeping mum on this issue? He has to raise the issue with US government,” a protesting TMC MLA said.

Responding to the developments, BJP MLA and state party president Dilip Ghosh said the Centre was concerned about the attacks on Indians, and would take the appropriate steps to address the issue.

“Banerjee should not worry too much about it, as the Centre is closely monitoring the situation. These are some scattered incidents, and the governors of the respective states where the attacks took place have condemned it. The Centre is aware of it, and will definitely take up the matter with US government,” Ghosh said.

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said they would raise the issue in the second phase of the Union Budget session in Parliament, which will begin on March 9.

“This is a dangerous trend for Indians living in the US, and our government should immediately address this. If our PM remains silent on this issue, then we have to put pressure on him to break his silence,” Chakraborty said.