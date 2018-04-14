Unnao, Kathua rape cases: TMC women’s wing planning protest Saturday

NGO Bangla Sanskriti Mancha is also planning to take out a rally from Jadavpur to Golpark in South Kolkata on the same issue. (REUTERS/used as representational image) NGO Bangla Sanskriti Mancha is also planning to take out a rally from Jadavpur to Golpark in South Kolkata on the same issue. (REUTERS/used as representational image)

The Trinamool Congress women’s wing is planning to take out a rally in Kolkata on Saturday, to protest violence against women in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. The rally, which will be taken out from B R Ambedkar’s statue to the Gandhi Statue in Esplanade, was announced even as national outrage continues over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old in J&K and the rape of a 17-year-old in Uttar Pradesh.

“On B R Ambedkar Jayanti, we will take out a protest rally to condemn the violation of the Indian Constitution in the country. We have seen how brutally a minor was gangraped and murdered. A political party like BJP is trying to hush up the crimes. We will also air our protest against such attempts to hush up the matter,” Minister of State for Health and Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

NGO Bangla Sanskriti Mancha is also planning to take out a rally from Jadavpur to Golpark in South Kolkata on the same issue.

