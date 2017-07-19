‘Unique, fabulous projection’: Mamata Banerjeeopens renovated M P Birla planetarium

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at M P Birla Planetarium in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at M P Birla Planetarium in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday inaugurated the upgraded M P Birla Planetarium, which had been closed for around 28 months. Speaking at the venue, Mamata said her government will include the planetarium — which is the oldest in Asia and the second largest in the world — in the tourist map of the city.

“When I was in school, I had once visited this planetarium. From that day, I was fond of this place. Now, after renovation, students will love to see this new projection. It is a unique and fabulous projection. This place should be included in the Bengal tourist map, so that more and more tourists can come and visit it,” the chief minister said.

The planetarium, which was established in 1962, has been upgraded after 52 years . The revamped system will be open to the public starting July 22. The planetarium has installed a Carl Zeiss Hybrid Projection System with an opto-mechanical projector. This system is capable of showing the night sky as it seen naturally, and will create an immersive experience of the cosmos. Around Rs 42 crore was spent for the renovation.

There will be seven shows per day from Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday there will be nine shows at the planetarium. The shows will be conducted in English, Bengali and Hindi.

