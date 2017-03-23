UGC directive on Aadhaar: Universities await West Bengal govt’s move

Aadhar card number to be updated in school board marksheets. (File) Aadhar card number to be updated in school board marksheets. (File)

Following a directive from the UGC to all universities on Wednesday, asking them to include students’ Aadhaar numbers in marksheets and certificates, state university officials said they would decide after consulting with the government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on March 14 slammed the Centre for making Aadhaar mandatory for 23 government projects before the enrolment process was completed. Speaking to The Indian Express, Calcutta University interim vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said he would write a letter to the UGC, asking it to reconsider.

“All our students do not have Aadhaar cards. Will they be denied marksheets and certificates just because of this? Even if they start the enrolment process now, they will not get the card within a few days. We will write a letter to UGC, requesting it to reconsider. We will also inform the state government,” Ghosh said.

“It (Aadhaar) has been made mandatory for Aanganwadi centres, to get midday meals, for Kishan credit cards and so on. In 23 government departments, it has been made mandatory. Why did Centre take such a decision when the process is not yet completed?” Mamata had said ealier.

“We are yet to receive a written notice from UGC…We already have a good system in terms of security when it comes to issuing marksheets and certificates… We will consult with the state government before taking a decision,” said Presidency University registrar Debojyoti Konar.

Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Suranjan Das said all students needed to have Aadhaar before the implementation of such a decision. “We have not received the circular. If we receive it, then we will consult with the state government and do the needful,” Das said.

