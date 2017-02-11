Udayan Das visited Akansha’s parents months after killing her: Cops

The prime accused Udayan Das. The prime accused Udayan Das.

UDAYAN DAS, who had murdered and entombed his alleged girlfriend Akansha Sharma, had visited the woman’s family in Bankura on October 6 and 7, last year — three months after he had killed her at his house in Bhopal, suspect police. Udayan had killed Akansha either on July 14 and 15 and entombed her body in a marble platform of his house, said police. This was after Akansha had shifted to Bhopal following assurances from Udayan that he would get her a job in the US. The two had come in contact on social media. Udayan, who had told the deceased that he worked in the US, had also reportedly faked an “appointment letter from the UNICEF” in Akansha’s name to make her believe that she had bagged a job in New York.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“During his visit to Bankura, he had told Akansha’s parents to go to America to meet her. He had claimed that Akansha wanted to settle in US. He had allegedly even offered a job to Akansha’s brother Ayush, but the family was not interested,” said a police officer.

“Following her death, Udayan tried to keep her alive through her profiles on social media. As Akansha’s family kept trying to communicate with her, though by the time she had been killed, Udayan found it difficult to keep up the pretense. Hence, he planned to kill her parents as well. He wanted the family members to come to Bhopal once so he could probably kill them and bury them inside his home,” he added.

“But when he failed to convince Akansha’s parents to go to US, he left. He later sent them a message, saying that he was leaving for US and will bring Akansha to Bhopal on January 22. But by then, the family had already decided to approach the police,” said the officer.

Police said that while on one hand, the family had been denying that Akansha was in a relationship with Udayan, police have found evidence that the deceased had travelled to Bhopal a number of times even before 2016. “Udayan had trapped Akansha. He had often told her that he was in the US… He would always keep evidence to support his statements. From the appointment letter to all other documents linking him to the US were all fake”, said Bankura SP Sukhendu Hira.

Police said the interrogation so far has revealed that Udayan killed Akansha when she came to know that he was a fraud. “When Udayan came to know that Akansha was trying to go back to Bankura and had booked a train ticket on July 12, he murdered her,” said a police officer, adding that Udayan’s laptop has been recovered.