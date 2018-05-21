Two teachers arrested for assaulting SDO during road blockade in Raiganj

Raiganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad Pradhan said the two accused were identified on the basis of video footage. (Express photo by Shubham Dutta) Raiganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad Pradhan said the two accused were identified on the basis of video footage. (Express photo by Shubham Dutta)

Raiganj police in North Dinajpur arrested two teachers for allegedly assaulting a sub-divisional officer during a road blockade on May 16. The blockade was held to protest the death of Rajkumar Roy, a presiding officer and teacher, who had gone missing from the polling booth on May 14. Protesters claimed that Roy was killed as he refused to allow electoral malpractices in his booth. The accused, Manoj Bhowmik and Pradip Kumar Sinha, were produced in a court at Raiganj.

Raiganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad Pradhan said the two accused were identified on the basis of video footage. Police have slapped charges of heckling government officers, creating obstruction in discharging government duty and illegal assembly, among others, against the accused.

“On the basis of a written complaint, we arrested two teachers last night. We have sought seven-day police custody. There are a few more names in the FIR. Raids are on to arrest them,” Pradhan said. When Sherpa reached the spot where polling officers started agitating, he was assaulted and harassed. The protesters also refused to take part in the polling and counting process unless they were provided security under the central armed forces.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App