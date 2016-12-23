Two school students attacked with acid, one held

A bike-borne man allegedly flung acid on two women while they were returning home from tuition classes in Canning, South-24 Parganas, on Wednesday evening. One of the victims, a Class XII student, is in critical condition, while the other, a Class X student, is said to be stable. Both have sustained injuries on the face and neck.

Watch What Else Is making News

On Thursday, Canning Police arrested one person on the basis of a complaint filed by the victims’ families. According to the complaint, Naskar was the Class XII student’s neighbour.

“We have arrested Kalipada Naskar (35) under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of IPC. The motive behind the incident is still not clear. We are investigating,” said a senior police officer.

According to police sources, Naskar had an “old rivalry” with the family of the Class XII student.

“The victims are still in shock. We are waiting for them to come out of the trauma, after which we will be able to question them about who else might be involved in the case,” said police.

After the attack, the accused managed to flee from the spot. The girls were rushed to a nearby hospital and were later referred to Kolkata for treatment.