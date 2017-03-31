Two killed in early morning fire at Kolkata hotel

TWO PERSONS suffocated to death after a fire broke out at Golden Park Hotel in Kolkata’s Ho Chi Minh Sarani in the wee hours of Thursday. The hotel is located near the British Deputy High Commission and the US Consulate.

While the fire broke out at 3.25 am — supposedly in the kitchen on the first floor — 10 fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly three hours.

Later in the evening, the hotel owner and his manager were arrested for negligence, after the fire department got an FIR lodged at Shakespeare Sarani police station.

“On the basis of a complaint lodged by Station Officer Somnath Pramanik, a case was lodged. Hotel owner B S Gujral and his manager Gautam Mazumdar have been arrested… A forensic team has collected samples. Investigation is on,” Joint CP (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar said.

Police said the accused have been booked under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing mischief) and 34 (act done by several person in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under the WBFC Act.

Sources said smoke spread to other parts of the hotel through ducts of the centralised air-conditioning system. Smoke detectors and fire alarms were not working, said an officer. “Adequate fire prevention mechanism was unavailable,” said a senior fire department official.

The two deceased have been identified as Chamar Kishan (52), a resident of Sundargarh in Odisha and Anup Agarwal (53) from Surat in Gujarat.

“They were declared brought dead on arrival at SSKM Hospital. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Prima facie they died due to smoke inhalation, as no burn injury was found on them,” said a police officer.

Police said two others, Anand Mohanti (39) and Ajit Horro (35) — both from Odisha — are currently being treated at a private hospital. The rest were discharged after primary medication. They included a hotel security guard, Rajesh Kumar Srivastav (43).

Eyewitnesses said guests on the second and third floors of the hotel tried to jump out of windows to escape the fire.

Fire fighters and disaster management personnel had to break open glass windows of the hotel to let out the thick smoke. Besides, ladders and sky lift were also used to bring the inmates out of the hotel, said sources.

“We were in room 302. There was a lot of smoke. We could hardly breathe. We climbed down the pipes to save ourselves. But some also sustained injuries in the process,” said Nilanjan Palit, a guest. Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen, adjacent rooms and hotel furniture and equipment.

