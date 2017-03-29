Two held with fake notes in Malda

MALDA POLICE busted a fake currency racket and arrested two persons on Sunday night. Sources said the notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh have been recovered from the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a village near Kaliachak and arrested Bibhishon Mondal and Bankim Sarkar from their houses, said a police official.

Sources said that 50 fake notes in Rs 2,000 denomination were found. Police have also seized firearms and cartridges from the houses.

Police are trying to find out if the notes were locally printed or brought from Bangladesh. They also suspect the two accused duo of circulating these counterfeit notes to different states, sources said.

“We are investigating the matter to find out who else is involved in the racket,” said the police official.

As per sources, the notes were not of high quality. However, police believe it is too early to jump to any conclusion without detailed analysis of design, colour and number patterns of the notes.

In the first week of March, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with state police had arrested two persons from a hotel near Malda Railway Station for allegedly stocking fake notes. Police had seized the notes that had a face value of Rs 3.98 lakh and were all in Rs 2,000 denomination.

