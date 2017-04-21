Two dead, nine injured as truck rams into auto

TWO SCHOOL students were killed and nine other persons injured, six of them critically, when a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw on NH-60 in West Midnapore Thursday, triggering violent protests by local residents.

The accident took place at Bhadutala in Shalboni police station area around 10.30 am when the goods-laden truck rammed into the auto carrying students of Bhadutala Vivekananda High School, police sources said.

The front tyre of the Midnapore-bound 10-wheeler truck burst suddenly following which it hit the auto after the driver lost control. Following the collision, the truck fell on the auto, sources said. The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle on the spot. The students, all aged below 10 years, were rushed to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital by local residents.

One of the deceased is a girl of Class V and the other one a boy of Class VI. “Two of them were declared brought dead at the hospital. At least six students are critical and have been referred to Kolkata. The students have received serious injuries,” said a police official, adding that they are probing the actual cause that led to the mishap.

Following the accident, irate local residents staged a protest and attacked police officials of Shalboni Police Station.

A police vehicle was also damaged. Officer-in-charge of the police station Biswajit Saha was beaten up by the mob, sources said, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital.

