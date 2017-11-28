Two days after press meet, Mukul Roy gets court show cause notice

BJP leader Mukul Roy (File) BJP leader Mukul Roy (File)

A ALIPURDUAR court on Monday issued a show cause notice to BJP leader Mukul Roy, asking him why orders should not be passed against him for allegedly violating an injunction order passed by it, following a petition filed by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, seeking Roy’s detention.

On November 21, the court had passed an interim injunction order against Roy, stopping him from making any further statements linking Abhishek to the Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation — a company owned by the state government — and Jago Bangla Media Private Limited, which publishes the Trinamool mouthpiece.

However, notwithstanding the injunction order, Roy on Saturday had alleged at a press conference that Abhishek had applied for Biswa Bangla and Jago Bangla trademarks with the approval and at the behest of

his aunt, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Monday’s court order is the latest in an ongoing battle between the two leaders, which started with Roy making a slew of allegations against Abhishek at a rally in Kolkata on November 10. Roy had alleged that not the state government, but Abhishek owned the Biswa Bangla and Jago Bangla trademarks.

In the petition filed at the court on Friday, Abhishek alleged that Roy’s statements at the press conference were “tantamount to a disobedience of the injunction passed by the learned court”. The petition, while seeking Roy be detained in civil prison for deliberately disobeying the November 21 order, also sought that the BJP leader publish an apology for his November 25 remarks made in the press conference.

Interestingly, the petition sought to restrain Roy from “dealing with, disposing of and/or encumbering any of the assets till disposal of the present application”. It also went on to list Roy’s assets and properties, including those on Jayanta Hazra Road and Ghatak Road in Kolkata, J N M S Academy and Octave Clinic and Diagnostic Centre at Kanchrapara in Kolkata and Octave Diagnostic and Eye Care Centre at Mohanpur in Nadia.

