Two-day strike to affect banking operations in West Bengal

The two-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on May 30 and 31 to press for higher wage revision is likely to hit banking operations in West Bengal.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) has proposed a two per cent revision in wages for employees of public sector banks, which the unions had refused to accept.

West Bengal convenor of UFBU (the umbrella unit of seven banking trade unions) Siddhartha Khan said that in the last wage revision in 2012, employees had received a wage rise of 15 per cent.

There are nearly 10,000 branches and 21,000 ATMs with 70,000 employees of public sector banks in the state. Khan also said that the RBI should publish the list of wilful defaulters and conduct forensic audit of stressed assets.

