Two arrested in Kolkata with ‘fake’ notes

Kolkata Police has arrested two persons with “fake” notes having a face value of Rs 76,000 from Hare Street in the city, police said on Monday. Javed Ali (30), a resident of Chhattisgarh, and Iqbal Ali (28), who hails from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested on Saturday from a CD shop located on Brabourne Road at India Exchange Place crossing, when they were trying to purchase CDs with fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination separately, police sources said.

The shop owner suspected that the notes might not be genuine. He kept the duo engaged in conversation and alerted police meanwhile, sources said.

“On subsequent search, 20 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were recovered from one accused and 18 fake notes of same denomination were seized from the other,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Vishal Garg.

Garg said that the duo had been involved in cases of cheating people by impersonating CBI officers in the recent past. “The cases had been reported in Posta, Burrabazar, Hare Street police station areas,” he added.

The duo were produced before court on Monday, and have been remanded to police custody till May 18.

Officials are trying to get details of their background to know if they are associated with any fake currency racket, sources said.

