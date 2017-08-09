Two arrested for ‘forging’ marksheets, certificates

Two people were arrested on Monday night for allegedly forging marksheets and selling them to students for money. The accused have been identified as Sudhakar Ghosh (25) of Panchita Bazar in Bongaon and Atanu Patra (28) of Uttar Nilachal Birati. While Ghosh was picked up from Gaighata, Patra was arrested from his residence near Kolkata airport.

“The accused prepared forged and fabricated marksheets, certificates in the name of several universities in the country and sold them to aspirants who wanted to obtain degrees through distance mode. They also created fake dummy websites of several universities and uploaded the database of students’ results with some original as well as some fictitious names to prove their authenticity,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

The accused duo were on Tuesday produced in the court, which remanded them to police custody till August 18.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App