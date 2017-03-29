Two arrested for ‘eve-teasing’ woman cop

Two men were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly eve-teasing a 25-year-old sub-inspector at Beliaghata area in Kolkata.

Police sources said the woman, who was in civil dress, was being followed by a four-wheeler when she was returning home after duty around 11 pm on Monday. The two youths — Abir Sikdar and Gopal Chakraborty — inside the car then passed lewd comments at her. When the woman protested, the accused men allegedly threatened and abused her. Later, the woman informed her colleagues and lodged a complaint against the duo, following which they were arrested, police said.

“The two accused have been arrested. We are investigating the incident and also trying to find out the background of the accused,” a police official told The Indian Express.

The two men have been booked under anti eve-teasing law and other sections of the IPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd