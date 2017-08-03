Twelve-year-old boy found hanging from shower, five family members held for ‘beating’ him

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found hanging in the bathroom of his grandparents’ house in Howrah, following which five members of his family have been arrested. The parents of the boy, Shantanu Ruidas, have alleged that he was beaten to death and then hung from the shower in a bid to cover up the crime, a charge denied by the accused. Sources in the police said that Shantanu was staying at his maternal grandparents’ house at Kailash Chandra road in Bantra area, while his parents stayed in Amta. On Tuesday Shantanu’s maternal aunty allegedly called his parents, saying that he was not studying and they should take him back. After his parents reached, they found Shantanu dead. His body was found hanging from the shower in the bathroom, sources said.

Police have arrested Shantanu’s maternal uncle Biswajit Ruidas, his wife Chandana, aunty Jamura Bera, her husband Nakul Bera and grandmother Kalpana. Shantanu’s grandfather was not arrested as he was not at home when the incident took place.

“Shantanu’s maternal uncle claimed that he had exams but he was not studying due to which he was beaten up by his aunty (masi). Following this, he allegedly committed suicide. However, the boy’s paternal relatives and his parents have alleged that he was beaten to death. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Before his arrest, Shantanu’s maternal uncle Biswajit said, “He (Shantanu) was not ready to go to school. My sister (Jamura) had hit him. After he was beaten up, he went to a room and slept for a while and later he went to the bathroom and hanged himself. This is completely false that he was murdered.”

