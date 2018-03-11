TV actor found hanging at her flat in Kolkata

A 23-year-old TV actress in Kolkata was found dead at her rented apartment in southern part of the city on Friday. Sources in the police said prima facie Moumita Saha committed suicide. The body was found hanging around 10 pm from the ceiling fan with a dupatta at her room in her rented apartment at Ashok Nagar under Regent Park police station area, they said. No complaint has been lodged so far.

“Her relatives broke open the door and informed the police. The body was then taken to M R Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. We have recovered a suicide note,” said a police officer.

Police said Moumita originally hailed from Hooghly district, but was staying in Kolkata for her career. “Her parents had tried to contact her yesterday but she didn’t respond following which they called the landlord and other relatives. She was a TV actor suffering from depression. It seems she was unhappy professionally and her not-so-successful career had caused her depression,” said the officer.

