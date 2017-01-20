Trying to be reasonable with visas for Indian students: Boris Johnson

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson plays a shot during his visit to a cricket academy in Kolkata, on Thursday. Partha Paul British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson plays a shot during his visit to a cricket academy in Kolkata, on Thursday. Partha Paul

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on Thursday said the United Kingdom is open to talent from India, and claimed the British government is attempting to be “fluid” about visas given to Indian students. Speaking at Presidency University here, Johnson also said he backed a “living bridge” between India and the UK.

“I say (build) a living bridge between India and the UK. There are superb universities in the UK. We want continuity between India and the UK… between our higher education system and your university system,” Johnson said. “It’s very very important. We must remain open to talent. Applications (for studying in the UK) went up 6 per cent last year. They had gone through a flat phase earlier,” he added. Asked about anti-immigration sentiments affecting the number of applications to UK educational institutes, Johnson said international students are considered an asset.

“We have huge numbers of international students. This is an asset. This is an achievement. The Indian numbers are growing, and we are trying to be as reasonable as possible in terms of visas. We are trying to be fluid,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Johnson interacted with children at the Arun Lal Academy. Following this, former cricketer Arun Lal said: “He is a sport. He spent time with the kids, and had encouraging words for them. He was surprised by the number of kids taking part in the sport, and said ‘this is we should be worried’.”

On the ongoing England tour of India, Johnson said the hosts have taken a liking to their rivals. “I told him UK is catching up in this match, and when I said Virat (Kohli) is out, he seemed relieved,” Lal said, referring to the ongoing one-day match between India and England at Cuttack. Johnson played cricket as well, taking up the bat for some time at the academy.