Tripura defeat triggers cry for rethink of state CPM’s poll strategies

The debacle in Tripura Assembly elections has spurred a growing cry within the state CPM to rethink the party’s draft political resolution and forge an alliance with other parties, especially Congress, to defeat both BJP and TMC.

The draft political resolution adopted by the party in February had called for defeating BJP in 2019 by allying with secular and democratic forces, but not with Congress. A senior state CPM leader said the time had come for the party to adopt a definite approach to achieve its goals and such discussions must be held at the 22nd ‘Party Congress’ in Hyderabad next month.

“We are now at a crucial juncture where we have to adopt a definite strategy. We alone cannot defeat BJP and therefore will need the support of other parties. It is the need of the hour to enter into an alliance with the Congress in a bid to survive in politics. We will discuss the party’s electoral defeat in Tripura in our state conference beginning tomorrow. We have to convince our central leadership to take a final decision in this regard at the party congress,” said a CPM state secretariat member on condition of anonymity.

The four-day state conference of CPM will begin on Monday.

