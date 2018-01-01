Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

Ishrat Jahan at her residence in Howrah on Tuesday. (Express File Photo/Partha Paul) Ishrat Jahan at her residence in Howrah on Tuesday. (Express File Photo/Partha Paul)

Ishrat Jahan, crusader against instant triple talaq, joined the BJP at the party’s Howrah office on Saturday, before being welcomed by BJP state Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee at the party state headquarters. Jahan (31) is one of five women whose petitions on instant triple talaq were heard by the Supreme Court. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was recently passed in Parliament. Party sources also said she is likely to be the BJP candidate for the Uluberia Lok Sabha seat, which will go to bypoll on January 29.

Addressing mediapersons, Jahan said she was happy the Bill was passed in Parliament. “I welcome the Centre’s move to pass the triple talaq bill. After this, the lives of our next generations are secured, and they will not have to go through the situation we experienced. I have joined BJP not because it is a political party, but because it supported our cause,” she said.

Calling it a “proud moment” for the BJP, Chatterjee said, “She was one of the five women who had dared to file a petition on triple talaq in the Supreme Court. Our party also organised rallies and meetings in support of the triple talaq bill. It is a proud moment for us to have her in our party, as she has been an example of indomitable spirit. Our party will stand by Muslim women in West Bengal and across the country. Our party does not believe in vote bank politics.”

She added, “Ishrat had sought help from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she faced threats from local people. She did not receive any help. We will help her in every way possible, and ensure that she continues to fight against social injustice.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App