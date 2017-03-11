Trinamool’s Manish Gupta elected as RS member

Former state minister Manish Gupta receives his Rajya Sabha MP certificate in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta Former state minister Manish Gupta receives his Rajya Sabha MP certificate in Kolkata on Friday. Subham Dutta

Trinamool Congress leader and former state power minister Manish Gupta was on Friday elected as a Rajya Sabha member. After declaring the retired bureaucrat as elected uncontested, Secretary to the Legislative Assembly Jayanta Koley on Friday handed over the certificate to Gupta. Gupta’s term as member in the Upper House will continue till April 2020. Gupta was elected to the Rajya Sabha in order to fill up the vacancy created by the resignation of actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who had also been elected to the Rajya Sabha as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Mithun Chakraborty had been elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014, and had resigned from the Upper House on December 26 last year, citing health reasons.

The actor-turned-politician, whose alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam made news in 2015, had attended the Upper House for only three days.

Trinamool Congress sources said Gupta’s election would strengthen the party at the national level.