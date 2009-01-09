Trinamool ousted 1,000 CPM workers

A day before counting of votes is scheduled to begin for the Nandigram by-election,the CPM claimed that around 1,000 of its supporters have been ousted from villages near Sonachura during the past 72 hours by Trinamool Congress workers.

According to CPM Nandigram Zonal Committee Secretary Ashok Bera,Trinamool supporters have been hurling bombs at Sonachura and adjoining villages since Monday morning  the day of the election. It has been a largescale attack,making it impossible for civilians to stay there. At least 40 families have had to abandon their homes in Sonachura and Kalicharanpur, Bera said.

He added that the gharchara (homeless) have been accommodated in adjacent villages. Prior to the election,Trinamool had issued a diktat that no one should vote for the CPM in polling booths 172 to 176. A few votes,however,were cast in our favour at these booths. When the Trinamool came to know of this,they sent two workers  Ashwini Patra and Mrityunjoy Mondal  to threaten the families of those who had voted for us,asking them to leave the area. We have informed the police, Bera said.

East Midnapore District Magistrate Choten Lama,however,denied the CPMs claims. I have not received any such report. I have cross-checked the claims with the district police and they have denied that any such displacement has taken place in Sonachura. An executive magistrate,who is currently there,has also indicated the same, Lama said.

Trinamool MLA Partha Chatterjee said: The CPM knows it has fared poorly in the by-election. These allegations are an attempt to divert attention. The CPM has lost the support of the masses. We are in no way involved in any violence against voters in Nandigram.

Counting begins today

Counting of votes is scheduled for by-elections in Nandigram in East Midnapore district,Paro in Purulia district and Sujapur in Malda. While the Nandigram seat fell vacant following the resignation of CPI’s Mohammed Ilyas,the Paro seat fell vacant following the resignation of CPMs Bilasibala Sahis. The Sujapur constituency fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Ruby Noor.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App