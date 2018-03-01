Trinamool MLA Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay criticises govt on ‘quality’ of education

Our job is to maintain the quality in education and it is not that the government is not taking initiative in this regard. However, I cannot see the results of such initiatives,” said Chattopadhyay (Archive/File) Our job is to maintain the quality in education and it is not that the government is not taking initiative in this regard. However, I cannot see the results of such initiatives,” said Chattopadhyay (Archive/File)

TMC MLA and former state minister Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay on Wednesday criticised the state government, saying that he could not see the result of its initiatives to improve the quality of education.

Speaking at the state Assembly, Chattopadhyay said, “I have become a member of the Assembly to advise the government and the ruling party. In our time, there was a certain standard in education. However, that standard is no longer there. Our job is to maintain the quality in education and it is not that the government is not taking initiative in this regard. However, I cannot see the results of such initiatives,” said Chattopadhyay outside the Assembly.

The former state science and technical education minister, however, said that the government was not solely responsible for looking after the education sector.

“The society, teachers and autonomous bodies, which run colleges and universities, also have some responsibility in maintaining the quality of education,” he said.

Chattopadhyay also pitched for a state-level survey in colleges and universities to evaluate the quality of education.

“National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is not enough to supervise the education sector as it only conducts a survey as directed by the UGC. It would be better if a state-level survey is conducted to evaluate the quality of education in colleges and universities,” he added.

