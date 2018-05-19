Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee: Results show people have faith in chief minister, they voted for development

Partha Chatterjee (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File) Partha Chatterjee (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Friday thanked the people of the state for supporting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the panchayat election results showed that people voted for development.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Chatterjee said: “Despite indulging in malicious campaigning against us and spreading canards, BJP, Congress and CPM could not stop the TMC from winning the polls. On one hand they moved the court saying ruling party workers were preventing their candidates from filing nominations and on the other Opposition leaders threatened to kill our workers while campaigning for the polls. They don’t have the organisational support yet they made big statements. However, the election result showed that people of the state still have faith in Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and they voted for the development,” Chatterjee said.

The TMC leader also lambasted the CPM and Congress for providing “oxygen” to the BJP and helping the party rise in the state. “It is clear from the results that CPM and Congress are giving oxygen to the BJP. The Congress is almost irrelevant in Bengal now and the CPM will soon find its place in a museum. The supporters of these two parties have found refuge in the BJP and that is the reason why it has performed better in some pockets of the state,” he said. Chatterjee said the party will introspect its performance in Jangalmahal (former Maoist belt). “We will also evaluate why so many Independents have won the election who are said to be dissidents of our party,” he added.

