Trinamool Congress rally against Centre’s ‘vendetta politics’

THE TRINAMOOL Congress on Thursday took out first of its three proposed rallies to hit back at the Centre and the Opposition for their “vendetta politics”.

The women wing of the TMC, led by former state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, marched from College Square to Esplanade, slamming the Narendra Modi government and the Opposition parties in the state. “The Centre is trying to suppress our voice by using the CBI and other central investigation agencies against us because our party chief Mamata Banerjee has been consistent in raising her voice against demonetisation. They want to tarnish our image by targeting our leaders,” Bhattacharya said.

She added that not a single Left leader was arrested by the CBI despite the fact that chit fund companies started their operation during Left Front regime.

“Our Lok Sabha member Sudip Bandopadhyay has done nothing wrong yet he has been put behind bars. He has been in jail for the last three months. The government must remember that the people will give them a befitting reply if they continue to target our leaders,” she added.

The TMC leader further said that threats of CBI and ED cannot cow down TMC from raising its voice in the interest of the masses. “The more you (BJP) use such tricks, the more the protests will intensify,” she added.

TMC’s other two rallies are scheduled on Friday and April 3.

The BJP had organised a rally on March 22, which was followed by a Congress rally on March 25. On Wednesday, the Left Front had taken out a massive rally and demanded resignation of TMC ministers for their involvement in Narada case.

