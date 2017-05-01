Trinamool Congress MP’s car rammed by truck, escapes unhurt

The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint against the truck driver. The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint against the truck driver.

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Dibyendu Adhikari escaped unhurt after a truck rammed his car from the rear late Saturday night in East Midnapore district. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on a state highway.

The Trinamool Congress leader from Tamluk was on his way to Kanthi at the time. “It was a close shave. The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and first rammed the pilot car.”

“Then it hit the car I was travelling in. Due to the alertness of my driver, the disaster was averted,” Adhikari told The Indian Express. The Trinamool Congress later lodged a complaint against the truck driver, who was later arrested. Sources in the police department said that the truck driver had been drunk at the time of the incident.

