Trinamool Congress ‘internal feud’ leads to clash, 10 hurt

For the second time this past week, a clash broke out between two groups in Basanti area of South-24 Parganas, leaving at least 10 people injured, according to police sources. As per sources, supporters of two rival Trinamool Congress groups — backed by Trinamool Yuva Congress president Amandulla Laskar and Basanti block convener Abdul Mannan Gazi, respectively — clashed over a long-standing dispute to establish control in the area. Bullets were fired during the clash and several bombs were hurled, the sources said.

“A few shops and vehicles were damaged as well. Some even tried to attack the police,” said an officer. As per official sources, a large police force has been deployed in the area. Those injured have been admitted to a local hospital, and a few were released after primary medication.

“So far, we have arrested nine persons in the case. Probe is on,” SP (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha told The Indian Express.

As per sources, those arrested also include village panchayat member Aftab Mollah, for allegedly spreading the violence in the area. Police also recovered crude bombs during raids in the area. As per official sources, more raids are being held to nab the other accused.

A similar clash had taken place earlier on June 23, when the groups had allegedly fought over control of auto routes in the area, damaging houses and vehicles in the process. Police had arrested five persons that day.

