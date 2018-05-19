Trinamool Congress hopes successful Independents will join party

TMC has won 21,110 gram panchayat and 4,888 panchayat samiti seats. It has won 589 zilla parishad seats. The TMC insisted a majority of the Independents are the party dissidents, who could not get tickets. (Express photo) TMC has won 21,110 gram panchayat and 4,888 panchayat samiti seats. It has won 589 zilla parishad seats. The TMC insisted a majority of the Independents are the party dissidents, who could not get tickets. (Express photo)

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday hoped that successful panchayat election Independents would join the party. “They (Independents) were with us. There were some misunderstandings and they stood as independent candidates. Now they all will be back,” said state food minister Jyotipriyo Mullick.

The Independents have won more gram panchayat seats than the Left Front and the Congress. They have managed 1,830 out of 31,812 seats contested. The Left Front won 1,708 and the Congress 1,062.

The Independents have won 114 panchayat samiti seats while the Congress 131 and the Left Front 129. They have won two zilla parishad seats while the Left Front one and Congress two.

TMC has won 21,110 gram panchayat and 4,888 panchayat samiti seats. It has won 589 zilla parishad seats. The TMC insisted a majority of the Independents are the party dissidents, who could not get tickets.

TMC’s Nadia district president Gouri Dutta said the successful Independent candidates have been visiting him. “Some are coming and meeting us. Others are calling us. I have received so many calls from Independent winners who wish to join us. Many did not get our party tickets but won seats contesting as Independents. They will never go and support other parties,” said Dutta.

As many as 26 of 51 dissident TMC candidates have won gram panchayat seats while one won a panchayat samity seat in the party’s stronghold of Singur. TMC MLA Becharam Manna said the party’s lobbies helped such candidates win. “Soon they are all likely to join the TMC.”

TMC leaders said the Independents will be the key in districts like Malda, Burdwan, Nadia, South and North 24 Parganas with hung gram panchayats and panchayat samities.

Observers have in part blamed rivalry between TMC and its dissidents for the violence during panchayat polls on May 14. The TMC won 34.2 per cent panchayat seats uncontested

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App