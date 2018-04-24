Transgenders protest against gender crimes

Over 150 transgenders on Sunday staged a demonstration near Academy of Fine Arts here, demanding security for women and members of their own community. The demonstration began on April 20 and Sunday was the last day of their protest. The agitation was also organised to protest against an incident on April 15 during which some transgenders were allegedly molested when they had assembled at the same venue to celebrate Transgenders Day.

“On April 15, during the event a scuffle took place and two of our members were molested. We organised a three-day protest from April 20 which was against all such crimes,” said Ranijita Sinha, a member of the Association of Transgenders.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App