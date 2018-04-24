Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Transgenders protest against gender crimes

“On April 15, during the event a scuffle took place and two of our members were molested. We organised a three-day protest from April 20 which was against all such crimes,” said Ranijita Sinha, a member of the Association of Transgenders.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: April 24, 2018 6:05:28 am
Related News

Over 150 transgenders on Sunday staged a demonstration near Academy of Fine Arts here, demanding security for women and members of their own community. The demonstration began on April 20 and Sunday was the last day of their protest. The agitation was also organised to protest against an incident on April 15 during which some transgenders were allegedly molested when they had assembled at the same venue to celebrate Transgenders Day.

“On April 15, during the event a scuffle took place and two of our members were molested. We organised a three-day protest from April 20 which was against all such crimes,” said Ranijita Sinha, a member of the Association of Transgenders.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now