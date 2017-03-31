Trader and Tata staff, both victims frequented city

Two ambulances stood outside SSKM Hospital’s morgue gate on Thursday. They were earlier involved in the rescue efforts following a fire at Golden Park Hotel in Ho Chi Minh Sarani.

One of them had rushed to the hospital Anup Agarwal, 53, a businessman from Surat, who was still alive but weak. But it was too late. Doctors declared him “brought dead on arrival”.

His body was identified by son-in-law Ankit Agarwal, who stays in South Kolkata.

“I got a call from Surat saying that Kolkata Police had informed them of my father-in-law having been injured,” said Ankit. “I rushed to the hotel where he was staying and learnt of the fire. I couldn’t find him there. I was then told that he was brought to SSKM hospital. Only when I came here, I got to know of his death. I don’t know how I will break this news to my wife.”

Anup was a frequent visitor to Kolkata.

“Anup was associated with the clothing business. He was a regular supplier of Surat fabrics to whole sale market of Kolkata,” said a Nanda Kishore Bhutra, close friend and business associate of

Anup.

“I am told that he was alive when he was rescued from the housekeeping room, close to his room ‘416’ in the hotel. I believe he was trying to find an exit. I had been doing business with him for last 25 years. He was a true honest businessman.”

“This is sheer bad luck. As far as I know, he was about to return to Surat today. Our community celebrates Gangaur puja. He wanted to reach Surat for the same. His family in Surat is still not aware of Anup’s death. His brother Ajit Agarwal is on his way to Kolkata,” said Mahendra Choudhury, another of Anup’s friends at SSKM Hospital.

Also outside the hospital were another victim, 52-year-old Chamar Kishan’s colleagues from Tata Steel’s Odisha unit.

He had come to the city to attend an official meeting.

While police confirmed his identity, his relatives were yet identify the body.

Kishan is survived by his wife, a daughter and three sons.

Tata Steel officials said the company has made arrangements to take Chamar’s body to his native place Gomardih in Odisha, where his last rites will be performed. Compensation too will be paid to Kishen’s family as per company rules.

Meanwhile, a hotel customer said many people had to climb down pipes and other thing to escape the fire.

“I woke up at about 3 am, feeling uneasy. I found it difficult to breathe. I opened my room’s door and saw smoke all over. People were shouting. I had to climb down a chimney pipe down four floors. I had a narrow escape,” said Sumit Kumar Chakraborty, a resident of Purulia district.

